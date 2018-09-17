McCaskill and Hawley square off in STL

President Trump’s U-S Supreme Court nomination received attention during Friday’s forum in St. Louis County between Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and GOP challenger Josh Hawley.

The event hosted by the Missouri Press Association on Friday gave the candidates the opportunity to debate over several issues, including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley said he fully backs Kavanaugh (AUDIO CUT). Whereas Senator McCaskill said her decision is coming soon. (AUDIO CUT). Green Party candidate Jo Crain and independent candidate Craig O’Dear also participated in the forum. Reporting in Maryland Heights, Jill Enders.