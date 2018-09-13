Mid – Missouri State Rep right in the middle of veto session debate

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in favor of overriding four of Governor Parson’s budget vetoes, but the Senate killed the effort. State Rep. Rocky Miller, a stroke survivor, urged lawmakers to override Parson’s veto that cuts 153,000 dollars to certify hospitals treating trauma, stroke and some heart patients.

Senator Dan Brown says the governor’s office has assured him the programs can be funded in other ways. Parson’s other vetoes involved funding cuts for the hearing impaired, the foster care system and juvenile advocates.