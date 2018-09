Water rescues have already started in North Carolina, as Hurricane Florence dumps heavy rain on the East Coast. Fifty members of Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 set up shop yesterday (thur) in the towns of Leland and Bolivia. The local emergency responders will mostly focus on water rescues. Eight workers with Boone Electric Cooperative are among many local linemen that will help the Carolinas get the power back on once it’s safe.