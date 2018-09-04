Moniteau prosecutor pleads guilty .. resigns

The Moniteau County prosecutor is resigning at the end of the day. Shayne Healea pleaded guilty today (tue) to four misdemeanors, three for assault and one for driving while intoxicated. Police say he crashed his truck into Addison’s restaurant in Columbia in 2014, then left the scene. Four people were hurt. Healea (HAY-lee) avoids jail time as part of the plea deal. But he will serve two years probation, and has to resign as Moniteau County prosecutor. He’s also taking his name off the ballot to run for re-election.