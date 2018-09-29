MSHP Lawsuit Based on Ellingson Drowning Dismissed

A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who alleged he was discriminated against after speaking out about the drowning of a handcuffed Iowa man. U.S. District Judge Willie Epps found Wednesday that Randy Henry went too far in talking to reporters, posting information on Facebook and talking to relatives of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson about a “supposed cover-up” of the Iowa resident’s drowning. Henry had alleged that he was forced to retire early from the patrol after nearly three decades of service because he was a whistleblower. J.C. Pleban, Henry’s attorney, said they would appeal.