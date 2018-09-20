UPDATE *** Police investigate a possible murder – suicide

Updated —

Jefferson City Police now say the husband and wife they found at a home on Garfield Street apparently died by a murder-suicide. Officers say 52-year-old Bobby Clines and 46-year-old Mary Clines both died from gunshot wounds yesterday (wed). No word yet on a motive. Investigators have set up an autopsy on the couple.

