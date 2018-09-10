Project: Pink Party – RSVP Today!

Join us for Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City, Mo on October 25th!

RSVP today and learn more about Project: Pink Party at projectpinkparty.com!

You’re not going to want to miss out on this Project: Pink Party event in Jefferson City, Mo on Thursday, October 25, 2017 from 6pm – 9pm!

The Project: Pink Party is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of women in the Jefferson City, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate ladies night out at The Millbottom with friends and family while indulging in drinks and appetizers, shop, mingle, dance and so much more!

This fun event is for women (ages 21 and older only) to shop, dine, drink, dance and have fun!

Highlights:

Unlimited FREE Drinks & Food

Drinks & Food Dining & Dancing

Prize drawing throughout the evening

Delicious food from local establishments

Live DJ and entertainment

Shopping ideas and gifts

Benefiting a great cause: Community Breast Care Project

Details:

Presale tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door on the day of the event.

Must be 21+ years old or older to attend.

Buy Tickets Now!

Giveaways:

Prize for Reflections Salon

Prize for Jason Dunnville Dentistry

Gift card from Goodrich Quality Theater

Break the Code Escape Room Gift Card

Snob Shop Gift Card

Prize from Color Street Nails

Kendra Scott Piece (PENIDNG)

Lost Valley Resort Weekend Getaway

More to come!!!

Featured Sponsors

Tamara Hopkins

Reinhardt Circle

Lost Valley Lake Resort

H. Scheppers Distributing Company

More to come!!

The event will feature hundreds of women from all of Mid-Missouri gathering for a fun night out with portions of door proceeds going to Community Breast Care Project.

Sponsored by Dr. Tamara Hopkins

The Community Breast Care Project is a not-for-profit foundation created for the purpose of supporting women of central Missouri. Their mission is to provide educational, financial and emotional support to the Central Missouri community regarding awareness of breast health and breast cancer treatment. All money stays in Mid-Missouri.