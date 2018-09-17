Suspect named in JCMO shooting

(KMIZ) — A man was charged in connection to a Jefferson City shooting on Saturday. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, Dana R. Day Jr., 28, allegedly left the scene of the shooting where 24-year-old Tre J. Connor sustained serious injuries.

Police responded to the scene Saturday in the 200 block of N. Ventura Avenue after there were reports of two gunshots and that a man had been shot in the abdomen.

A warrant was issued for Day’s arrest for first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477.