Thank ‘Gordon’ for a rainy weekend that’s on the way
2018-09-06
You wanted rain? Here it comes. Meteorologist Jon Carney with the National Weather Service says the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will dump three-to-six inches on us, starting after midnight (fri) and continuing in to Saturday.
Carney says, even during a drought, the ground will not be able to handle this much rain so quickly. A flash flood watch starts early tomorrow (fri), and continues until Sunday morning.