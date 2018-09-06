Thank ‘Gordon’ for a rainy weekend that’s on the way

You wanted rain? Here it comes. Meteorologist Jon Carney with the National Weather Service says the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will dump three-to-six inches on us, starting after midnight (fri) and continuing in to Saturday.

Carney says, even during a drought, the ground will not be able to handle this much rain so quickly. A flash flood watch starts early tomorrow (fri), and continues until Sunday morning.