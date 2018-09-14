The green stuff mailed to a Senator last spring was rat poison

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators now say the unknown, green granular substance sent in an envelope to a Missouri lawmaker earlier this year was rat poison.

Missouri Senate Administrator Patrick Baker on Wednesday said Capitol police determined the substance sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was pesticide. Initial analysis suggested it contained a bacteria commonly found in pesticides.

Baker said investigators determined the package was mailed from a Springfield, Illinois post office. But he said police were unable to pull fingerprints or other forensic evidence from the package to help identify who sent it.

Cole County’s hazmat team was called to the Capitol in April after a staff member for Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat of University City, spotted the envelope.