Two CoMo men admit to running brothel

Two men pleaded guilty yesterday (tue) to operating a prostitution ring in a Columbia home. Barry Manthe and Ronald Clark admitted to using “backpage.com” to run the illegal business. Kenneth Jones pleaded guilty last month to sex trafficking a minor and two other charges related to prostitution of a minor. In 2016, FBI agents found a 17-year-old from Wisconsin was being held in the Columbia home and had been forced into the crimes by Jones. Manthe and Clark face up to five years in prison without parole.