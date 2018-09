More info now on that deadly Highway 50 crash near California yesterday (tue) afternoon. The patrol says a car trying to pass a pickup hit the back of it. Both those vehicles would cross the center line and hit Steven Smart’s pickup going the other way. Smart has died. He was a 60-year-old from Tebbetts. The other pickup driver, Jose Perez of Jefferson City, has serious injuries. He’s now charged with DWI and not having a valid license. Both people in the car have moderate injuries.