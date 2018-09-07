WIN Free Breakfast for your Business!

They say, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” But too often, many busy business owners, managers, and other hard-working employees are unable to squeeze breakfast in to their hectic morning routines!

We’re here to help! We’ve partnered with Jefferson Bank of Missouri to award FOUR lucky businesses with FREE breakfast for their offices!

We’ll be announcing one winner per week on the following days:

– Friday, September 14, 2018

– Friday, September 21, 2018

– Friday, September 28, 2018

– Friday, October 5, 2018

Enter your business (or your favorite business) below for your chance to win!

GRAND PRIZE: Free Breakfast from a local Jefferson City restaurant for FOUR businesses

(Breakfast will serve up to 10 total; Restaurant locations are subject to change.)

Depending on your Internet connection, it may take several seconds for the form to load below. If you do not see a form, please refresh your browser.