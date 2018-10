Three injuries in a Cole County crash that jammed up morning traffic. Troopers say 26 – year old Haylee Rethman of Columbia failed to yield to another car at the Route ‘C’ / South Country Club Drive intersection shortly after 7 – this (Thur) morning. Both Rethman and the other driver, 29 – year old Kayla Witt of Eldon were taken to University Hospital with moderate injuries. Witt’s passenger, Noah Collas of Versailles had only minor injuries.