Jontay Porter’s 2018-19 season is done before it has even started.

The Mizzou men’s basketball forward injured his knee during a scrimmage Sunday against Southern Illinois in Columbia, a team spokesman has confirmed. He tore his ACL and MCL.

Porter was just named preseason second team all-SEC. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season, and was the SEC co-Sixth Man of the Year.