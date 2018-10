Two men are recovering after a crash in north Jefferson City yesterday (tue) morning. It closed traffic for a while on Hwy 94 just east of Hwy 54, and just north of the Missouri River Bridge. Police say Zachary Fewins’ pickup crossed the center line and hit the car driven by Larry Rockers. Fewins was ejected, while Rockers was trapped in his car and had to be rescued. Fewins had to be flown to the hospital for his injuries.