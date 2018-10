Burgers and other items recalled at Hy Vee

KMIZ — Hy-Vee is recalling chicken, twice-baked potatoes and burger patties because of the risk of salmonella and listeria contamination.

(ABC-17 reports) the potential contamination was discovered after the grocery chain’s supplier, McCain Foods, said it was recalling its caramelized onions and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are used in the Hy-Vee products.

Salmonella and listeria are bacteria that can cause fatal infections.