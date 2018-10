Dr. Laurel Kramer, psychologist SSM Health – Mental Health (and of course Sara the Wonderdog who was celebrating her 13th birthday) visited John and Dick Thursday to talk about coping with anxiety and recognizing panic attacks. Dr. Kramer provides us with some useful tips to help you cope with panic attack(s) and an “Anxiety scale” to help us cope with our anxiety and its consequences. Please read up if you so desire! And listen to this podcast of her interview on KWOS Open Air.