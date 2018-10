Ready or not, here they come. Callaway County Deputies found a woman with active warrants hiding in a closet this week — during an investigation on state road NN, about 5 miles south of Fulton. Amber Cupp was wanted in Audrain County on a couple stealing charges. The 35-year-old Columbia woman was found in the closet of a home, under a pile of clothes. She was arrested, sent to Audrain County, and is now being held on a $10,000 cash bond.