Hawley and McCaskill tangle again

(MissouriNet) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley says Democrats engaged in a smear campaign to discredit Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and claims Senator Claire McCaskill was part of that effort. Hawley says people he talks to on the campaign trail are extremely angered the party has tarnished the Senate confirmation process.

Senate Republicans have accused Senator Feinstein of leaking a private letter from Doctor Ford that alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Ford. A McCaskill spokesperson tells Missourinet McCaskill believes the confirmation process was deeply flawed.

