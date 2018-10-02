Man accused of attacking teen with gas pump nozzle

A man is in the Cole County jail after trying to steal a car and hitting a teen in the head with a gas pump nozzle. James Davenport allegedly told a clerk at the gas station in the 700 – block of Stadium Sunday he was an undercover JCPD officer and he needed a car. When he was turned down, Davenport allegedly attacked a woman and her son at the pump .. hitting the 14 – year old in the face with the nozzle. He ran from police but was caught nearby after being Tased. Investigators say the teen was badly hurt.