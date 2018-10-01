More weekend gunplay in Columbia

A Columbia shots fired suspect is now in jail. Police say Andrew Barnette-Kruger got drunk and squeezed off a few rounds on East Business Loop 70 near Club Vogue at about 5:00 yesterday (sun) morning. No one was hurt. Barnette-Kruger is now in jail on several charges, including unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, and drug distribution.

Columbia Police are still looking for a downtown shooter. Investigators say someone took a bullet a little after 3:00 yesterday (sun) morning near College Avenue and Ash Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. No info on suspects yet.