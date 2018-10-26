NEW INFORMATION *** Missing JCMO child

Jefferson City Police and other officers are continuing to comb a neighborhood for any sign of a missing 4 – year old. Darnell Gray went missing from a Buena Vista Street home Thursday. Lt. Dave Williams says they’re focusing on the neighborhood near Washington Park …

The boy, who’s black, may be wearing a black coat, Spiderman shoes and a Black Panther backpack.

Williams asks any potential volunteer searchers to coordinate through the police department and not show up at the search scene. Police now say a caregiver, not the boy’s father, was the first one person to call the JC-PD.

Crimestoppers is offering a $500 reward.