A Hermann trolley crash kills one and injures several others. The accident happened on Highway 100 south of Hermann Saturday afternoon when 55 year old Paula Heidemann of Hermann turned onto 100 in front of the trolley, hitting the tourist vehicle. Heidemann was pronounced dead at the scene and her two passengers , 13 year old Autumn Kibbons and 8 year old Grace Sullivan were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. Seven passengers on the trolley suffered minor to moderate injuries.