Powder scare at Missouri Supreme Court building

Law officers thought they had another case of a mailed –in dangerous substance at a state office today (wed). Firefighters, law officers and first responders were called to the Missouri Supreme Court building for a possible suspicious substance. Jefferson City Fire Division Chief Jason Turner says their investigation revealed that the substance posed no threat. Workers in the High Street building sheltered in place before the all – clear was issued.

Crews were called to the Missouri Senate last spring when an envelope containing rat poison was mailed to a senator’s office.