Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Pixabay

Powder scare at Missouri Supreme Court building

Law officers thought they had another case of a mailed –in dangerous substance at a state office today (wed). Firefighters, law officers and first responders were called to the Missouri Supreme Court building for a possible suspicious substance. Jefferson City Fire Division Chief Jason Turner says their investigation revealed that the substance posed no threat. Workers in the High Street building sheltered in place before the all – clear was issued.

Crews were called to the Missouri Senate last spring when an envelope containing rat poison was mailed to a senator’s office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer