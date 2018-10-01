Project Pink Party & KWOS need you!

Join us for Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City, Mo on October 25th!

RSVP today and learn more about Project: Pink Party at projectpinkparty.com!

You’re not going to want to miss out on this Project: Pink Party event in Jefferson City, Mo on Thursday, October 25, 2017 from 6pm – 9pm!

The Project: Pink Party is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of women in the Jefferson City, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate ladies night out at The Millbottom with friends and family while indulging in drinks and appetizers, shop, mingle, dance and so much more!

This fun event is for women (ages 21 and older only) to shop, dine, drink, dance and have fun!