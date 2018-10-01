Project Pink Party & KWOS need you!

Project: Pink Party – RSVP Today
Join us for Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City, Mo on October 25th!
RSVP today and learn more about Project: Pink Party at projectpinkparty.com!
You’re not going to want to miss out on this Project: Pink Party event in Jefferson City, Mo on Thursday, October 25, 2017 from 6pm – 9pm!
The Project: Pink Party is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of women in the Jefferson City, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate ladies night out at The Millbottom with friends and family while indulging in drinks and appetizers, shop, mingle, dance and so much more!
This fun event is for women (ages 21 and older only) to shop, dine, drink, dance and have fun!
Highlights:
- Unlimited FREE Drinks & Food
- Dining & Dancing
- Prize drawing throughout the evening
- Delicious food from local establishments
- Live DJ and entertainment
- Shopping ideas and gifts
- Bra Pong
- Benefiting a great cause: Community Breast Care Project
Details:
- Presale tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door on the day of the event.
- Must be 21+ years old or older to attend.
- Buy Tickets Now!
Giveaways:
- Gift Basket from Reflections Salon
- Gift Basket from Jason Dunnville Dentistry
- 2 Gift cards from Goodrich Quality Theater
- 2 Gift Cards from Break the Code Adventures
- Snob Shop Gift Card
- Prize from Color Street Nails
- Kendra Scott Piece
- Lost Valley Resort 2 Night Stay
- More to come!!!
Featured Sponsors
- Tamara Hopkins
- Reinhardt Circle: Food & Specialty Pink Drink
- Lost Valley Lake Resort
- H. Scheppers Distributing Company: Michelob Ultra
- Gratz Real Estate: Goodie Bags
- Vogel Insurance Group: Photo Booth
- Stonehill Winery: Wine
- Central Missouri Power Wash: Patio
- U.S. Rents IT: Decorations
The event will feature hundreds of women from all of Mid-Missouri gathering for a fun night out with portions of door proceeds going to Community Breast Care Project.
Sponsored by Dr. Tamara Hopkins
The Community Breast Care Project is a not-for-profit foundation created for the purpose of supporting women of central Missouri. Their mission is to provide educational, financial and emotional support to the Central Missouri community regarding awareness of breast health and breast cancer treatment. All money stays in Mid-Missouri.