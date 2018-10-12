Quaker Windows expands to Eldon

(MissouriNet) — A leader in the window and door industry plans to build a 65-million dollar plant in the mid-Missouri town of Eldon.

Freeburg-based Quaker Windows and Doors plans to purchase more than 100 acres in Eldon to construct a new 200-thousand square foot manufacturing facility. The state Department of Economic Development says the decision will create 300 new full-time jobs in Eldon, which is about 30 miles south of Jefferson City.

DED says Quaker will partner with the Eldon Career Center to offer apprenticeships for high school juniors and seniors.