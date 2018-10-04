Settlement in DeBrodie case

The attorney for the mother of Carl DeBrodie says she has reached a confidential settlement in her civil lawsuit.

Rudy Veit tells ABC 17 that Carolyn Summers is getting a sufficient amount of money, and some cash is also going to facilities that helped DeBrodie.

The civil suit was filed in May against Second Chance Homes and several government officials and departments.

DeBrodie was a man with special needs from Fulton. His body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit last year, after he’d been dead for months. Several people are facing criminal charges.