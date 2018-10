Boone County-based emergency responders are standing by down south, as the Florida Panhandle gets ready for one of the worst storms in its modern history. Hurricane Michael was a Category 4 storm, and getting stronger, as it made its way toward the northwest Florida coast this (wed) morning. Missouri Task Force 1 members were diverted from a base on the panhandle, and will wait at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama instead. The 16 local volunteers will focus on water rescues.