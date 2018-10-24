The latest on the DeBrodie case civil suit

Four defendants in a civil lawsuit connected to the death of Carl DeBrodie have been dismissed. ABC 17 reports a judge this week let two workers from Callaway County Special Services, and two from the county’s public administrator’s office, off the hook. They allegedly kept DeBrodie’s mother from seeing her son for months leading up to his reported disappearance. Authorities say the Fulton man with special needs was already dead for a long time when he was finally found encased in concrete in a storage unit last year. Several people are facing criminal charges.