Toxicology Reports for Lake of the Ozarks Crash Released

Toxicology tests show that a boater was drunk when he slammed into a bluff at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks in a crash in which the Kansas man and two others died. The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, of Overland Park, Kansas, had a blood alcohol level of 0.088, which is just above the legal limit of .08. Lewis died in the May 19 crash, along with 23-year-old Joseph LeMark, also of Overland Park, and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel, of Olathe, Kansas. Two others survived with injuries.