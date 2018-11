In a case similar to allegations of sexual contact between a Fulton man and an underage out of state girl, an Eldon man faces charges of having sex with a teen. 37 – year old James Guthrie the 3rd admits to having sex with a 15 – year old girl in North Carolina when he traveled there for work. A Fulton man pleaded guilty to sex charges this week after admitting to having his grandmother drive out of state and bring back an underage girl to Mid-Missouri.