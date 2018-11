Columbia and points – north get the worst of this storm

Winter weather caused some trouble in parts of mid-Missouri.

A blizzard warning hit the area Sunday, with strong winds and blowing snow hitting the area.

The Highway Patrol reported I-70 was impassible for most of the western half of the state. Central Missouri’s Troop F reported at least 25 crashes and 50 slideoffs starting at 3 p.m. One person was injured.

Several school districts canceled classes for Monday, including Columbia Public Schools.