Death Row inmate wants to die in gas chamber

(MissouriNet) — The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing whether lethal injection would cause unusual suffering for Missouri inmate Russell Bucklew. He says the method could make a tumor in his throat burst and cause him suffocate – a claim that State Solicitor John Sauer says is meant to delay Bucklew’s execution.

State law also allows execution by gas chamber if it’s done inside a current Missouri prison. None of Missouri’s prisons have a gas chamber. Bucklew was convicted in the 1996 murder of Michael Sanders of southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau.