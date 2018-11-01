Election Night Coverage on Newsradio KWOS

Once you’ve voted, tune in and hear your vote count on the Zimmer News Network on Newsradio KWOS 950/104.5 and 93.9 The Eagle!

Branden Rathert anchors our complete coverage from The Eagle in Columbia, and we’ll have access to reporters all around the state, covering the races that are important to you. John Marsh will be at the Cole County Courthouse and Dick Aldrich and Brad Boeckmann will be at KWOS election Central. Missouri Net will be providing reports on statewide races at the bottom and top of every hour, and we’ll national updates from Fox News.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. We’ll also update election tallies and news on KWOS.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Our coverage is brought to you exclusively by Spyder Technologies.