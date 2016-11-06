Election Results – November 6, 2016

68.97% of precincts reporting
U.S. Senator
Josh Hawley (R) 14,635
Claire McCaskill (D) 8,101
State Auditor
Saundra McDowell (R) 10,291
Nicole Galloway (D) 11,577
U.S. Rep., District 3
Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) 16,219
Katy Geppert (D) 6,668
State Senator, District 6
Mike Bernskoetter (R) 16,234
Nicole Thompson (D) 6,544
State Rep. District 59
Rudy Veit (R) 7,553
Linda Ellen Greeson (D) 2,526
State Rep. Dist. 60
Dave Griffith (R) 6,153
Sara Michael (D) 4,255
Associate Circuit Judge, Div. 3
Cotton Walker (R) 16,204
Gaylin Carver (D) 6,820
County Clerk
Steve Korsmeyer (R) 17,591
Ann Moeckli (D) 4,460
Recorder of Deeds
Judy Ridgeway (R) 16,239
Ted Stewart (D) 6,360
Prosecuting Attorney
Locke Thompson (R) 15,655
Dierdre “DK” Hirner (D) 7,125