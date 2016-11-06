Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Election Results – November 6, 2016

 

68.97% of precincts reporting

 

U.S. Senator

Josh Hawley (R)                              14,635

Claire McCaskill (D)                        8,101

 

State Auditor

Saundra McDowell (R)                  10,291

Nicole Galloway (D)                        11,577

U.S. Rep., District 3

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)                  16,219

Katy Geppert (D)                              6,668

 

State Senator, District 6

Mike Bernskoetter (R)                      16,234

Nicole Thompson (D)                        6,544

 

State Rep. District 59

Rudy Veit (R)                                         7,553

Linda Ellen Greeson (D)                      2,526

 

State Rep. Dist. 60

Dave Griffith (R)                                6,153

Sara Michael (D)                                4,255

 

Associate Circuit Judge, Div. 3

Cotton Walker (R)                            16,204

Gaylin Carver (D)                              6,820

 

County Clerk

Steve Korsmeyer (R)                        17,591

Ann Moeckli (D)                                 4,460

 

Recorder of Deeds

Judy Ridgeway (R)                           16,239

Ted Stewart (D)                                 6,360

 

Prosecuting Attorney

Locke Thompson (R)                       15,655

Dierdre “DK” Hirner (D)                  7,125

 

 

 

 

