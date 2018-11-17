Fulton Man Sentenced to Ten Years Following Gun Charges

A Fulton man is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of making a silencer. 37 year old Nathaniel Carroll was sentenced in federal court yesterday after pleading guilty in July. He admitted to having illegally possessing firearms, making a firearm, possessing thousands of rounds of ammunition, and being a drug user in possession of firearms. Carroll had been accused of threatening state children’s division workers after his children were taken from his home in October of last year.