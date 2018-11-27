Fulton sex offender admits to bringing underage girl to Missouri for sex

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A prior sex offender residing in Fulton, Mo., has been indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Michael James Collins, 21, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City, Mo. Collins, who was a resident at the Community Supervision Center in Fulton, has a prior felony conviction for sexual misconduct involving a child.

The federal indictment charges Collins with using the internet and a cell phone from July 21 to Dec. 10, 2017, to attempt to entice a minor under the age of 14 to engage in illegal sexual activity. Collins is also charged with one count of transporting a minor under the age of 14 across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. The indictment also alleges that Collins committed those felony offenses when he was required to register as a sex offender. He’s now admitted to the charges.