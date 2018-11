(MissouriNet) — Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill was in the St. Louis area yesterday rallying at several locations. KOLR-TV reports McCaskill claims Republican challenger Josh Hawley is misrepresenting her as a liberal when she’s really a political moderate.

During a Springfield gathering Sunday night, Hawley said McCaskill has been in politics too long and does not represent Missouri values anymore. Both candidates are doing last minute rallying before tomorrow’s election.