How about some Black Friday ‘best bargain’ tips?

(MissouriNet) — WalletHub has released it’s “Best Stores for Black Friday” list.

The personal finance website surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 35 of the largest U.S. retailers’ Black Friday ad scans to identify which ones are offering the deepest discounts. It examined various product categories including appliances, jewelry and toys.

According to Wallethub, the places with the best discounts include Belk, JCPenney, Stage, Kohl’s, New York and Company, Payless, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, Fred Meyer and Shopko.

The “Apparel & Accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, whereas the “Books, Movies and Music” category has the smallest.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37-percent.