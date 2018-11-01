Huge crowds expected for today’s Trump visit

It’s the 45th president’s first stop in mid-Missouri. Donald Trump is holding a rally tonight (thur) at Columbia Regional Airport. KWOS coverage starts at 4:00. The speech is set for 6:30. Columbia city spokesman Steve Sapp says you should park in the new Cartwright Business and Technology Park, which is in between Highway 63 and the airport off Route H.

Shuttles will run from the business park to the rally starting at 8:00 this (thur) morning. The city of Ashland will have shuttles running too. The gates for the event open at 3:00.