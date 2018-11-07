JCMO water main break creates a huge mess

(KMIZ) — A large portion of Jefferson City lost water Wednesday morning after two different water mains broke on Southwest Boulevard.

According to Missouri American Water officials, one 12-inch water main broke Tuesday. The water main was repaired, but then another 12-inch water main broke on Wednesday morning.

Crews are currently on site working to fix the problem, which is affecting customers south of Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City.

Brent Haas, Missouri American Water operations manager, said all customers have been notified but could not confirm how many customers were affected by the water main break.

Customers in the area are currently on a precautionary water boil advisory, which could be lifted as early as Thursday, according to Haas.

Capital Region Medical Center is also without water due to the main break. The Sam B. Cook Healthplex and Capital Region Physicians – Family Care will be closed on Wednesday due to the water issue.