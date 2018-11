All 12 students and a teacher from Columbia’s Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School are out of the hospital after a massive pile-up on I-70. It happened yesterday (thur) morning near the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. Two School Buses, a semi, and a car were all involved in the crash that shut down the westbound lanes for more than an hour. All injuries were “minor” according to the highway patrol.