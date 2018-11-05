Law officers have busy weekend in Callaway County

A New Bloomfield fugitive and convicted sex offender is back in custody. Callaway County authorities say a deputy pulled over Alan Tighe on North Business 54 in Fulton on Saturday. Tighe had a warrant for stealing, and allegedly had not registered as a sex offender. The deputy said he also had a loaded rifle in his car, which would be illegal too. Tighe now has more than 14-thousand dollars in bonds.

A bunch of meth and cash are now off mid-Missouri streets, and three suspects are now in jail. The work started on South Clark Street in Mexico, where officers say they arrested James Worthington of Benton City and Samuel Gourley of Auxvasse on drug charges Friday afternoon. That led them to Gold Road in Kingdom City. Investigators arrested Daniel Smith.and say they found more than a pound of meth, and more than 63-thousand dollars in cash.