Man accused of arson in Columbia City Hall incident

A Columbia man is accused of setting a fire in a city hall bathroom Monday, causing the building’s evacuation.Willis D. Stokes III, 58, was arrested after a witness watched him set the fire in a first-floor men’s bathroom toilet paper holder, police said. The Columbia Police Department said in a news release that the witness watched Stokes as he walked down Broadway and led police to him. Stokes was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson. He also had a municipal warrant for his arrest.

Firefighters were sent to the building at about 11:20 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, which caused about $1,000 in damage, according to the release. No one was injured.