Mid-Mo roads partly covered by snow

(KMIZ) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: MoDOT’s traveler map shows more mid-Missouri roads are becoming snow-covered.

The map at about 11:40 a.m. showed Interstate 70 was partly covered by snow from Kansas City to a point east of the Route Z exit in Boone County.

Conditions on Highway 240 between Glasgow and Marshall appear to have improved, as that road is now only partly covered.

Several crashes have been reported in Boone County, including four since 10:51 a.m. Those crashes took place on Highway 63 and Broadway in Ashland, on Highway 63 at Turkey Creek, at the 135.6-mile marker on I-70 and at College Avenue and Rollins Street.