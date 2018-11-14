Missing woman last seen in Mid-Mo

A young woman has gone missing in mid-Missouri.

An alert went out Tuesday for Raffaela Stroik. The St. Louis woman’s car was first found abandoned in Mark Twain Lake State Park near the boat ramp off Highway 107 on Monday night. She was last seen that morning at Whole Foods in Town and Country, MoStroik is 23 years old. She is white, 5’7″, 115 pounds, with long brown hair typically worn in a ponytail or braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an olive-green jacket, long pink scarf, navy-colored pants with white zippers on the sides, and white tennis shoes. She was driving a black 2012 VW Jetta with Indiana license plates.

Call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132 with any tips.