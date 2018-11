New Cole County Rep is ready to get to work

You might best know Rudy Veit from his many years in courtrooms all across Mid-Missouri. The newly elected Cole County State Rep knows it will be a balancing act at the Capitol …

Veit recently handled the civil suit for the family of Carl DeBrodie .. the disabled Fulton man whose body was found abandoned in a storage shed.

Veit won the 59th District House seat that now – Senator Mike Bernskoetter vacated because of term limits.