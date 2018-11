The woman accused in the death of the four year boy appears in court. 26 – year old Quatavia Givens did not plead. She’s charged with felony child abuse in the death of Darnell Gray of Jefferson City. Givens, who was the boy’s caregiver, told detectives ‘I may have hit him wrong’. She reported the boy missing last month. He body was found in some woods near Lewis and Clark Middle School.