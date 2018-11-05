You might want to study up on tomorrow’s ballot

Plenty of choices on Cole County’s ballot (Tues). Dave Griffith and Sara Michael are both running the 60th District House race. Rudy Veit and Linda Ellen Greeson meet for the 59th District House seat. Term limited State Rep Mike Bernskoetter, Nicole Thompson and Steve Wilson are on the ballot for Lt. Governor’s Mike Kehoe’s vacated 6th District Senate seat. At the Courthouse, Locke Thompson challenges DK Hirner for Prosecutor. Cotton Walker is running against Gaylin Carver for Associate Circuit Judge. Judy Ridgeway and Ted Stewart are on the ballot for Recorder of Deeds. Incumbent County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer is challenged by Ann Moeckli (Merk-lee).

In Callaway County… State Rep Travis Fitzwater faces a challenge from Lisa Buhr. Senator Jeannie Riddle is up against Ayanna Shivers for her 10th District seat.